Volunteers helping those in need this holiday season

Groups in Atlanta take aim at income inequality
An organization that typically offers groceries to those facing tough economic times decided to hand out toys ahead of Christmas.
The Grocery Spot in Atlanta is giving away more than food this holiday season.
"Today is our 2023 toy drive," said Pepsy Pittman, a volunteer at the outpost.
Lillian McKenzie was one of the many people in line.
"I'm shopping for my grandkids," she said.
McKenzie lives two dozen miles from Atlanta, but she drove to the Grocery Spot to make sure her family would still have a nice Christmas.
"This was great for me," McKenzie, who lost her job two months ago, said. "It allowed me to still do something for my grandkids that I probably wouldn't have been able to afford."
Pittman can empathize with McKenzie. It's part of the reason she volunteers at the Grocery Spot.
"I've been on that side," she said. "And if we can help each other get on our feet, it'll make the world a better place. It's OK to take out a blessing. These are blessings, not handouts."
The blessings at the giveaway include bicycles and skateboards.
"Today is about giving back to the community," Pittman said, "letting the kids know, sometimes it may be hard, but they don't have to be without."
