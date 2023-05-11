VP Harris will be 1st woman to deliver graduation speech at West Point

U.S. News' college rankings might soon be a thing of the past
This will be Vice President Kamala Harris' first time visiting the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Vice President Kamala Harris will make history by becoming the first woman to deliver the commencement speech at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker,” said Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland, the military academy's superintendent. “As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets.”
The graduation ceremony will take place May 27. The day will mark Harris' first visit to the military academy, which is located in New York.
Last year, General Mark A. Milley, who serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave the commencement speech at West Point.
Harris has previously given commencement speeches at other military institutes. In 2022, she spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. She also gave a graduation speech at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2021 in Maryland.
President Joe Biden also plans to deliver commencement speeches this year. On Saturday, he will speak at Harris' alma mater, Howard University, a historically Black research institute. He will also speak at the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 1.
