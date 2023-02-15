Europe

Citizen war crimes investigator in Ukraine risks life for justice

Natalia Zubar is a self-appointed war crimes investigator. She races to the scene of Russian attacks to document details of devastation.

Article by Jason Bellini
February 15, 2023

In Kharkiv, the missiles come like rain — in waves, and unrelenting. And after the rain of fire, there’s twisted steel, smashed concrete, ruined lives and an urgent need for justice. 

Keeping track of it all is an unlikely war crimes investigator. In the first week of the war 58-year-old Natalia Zubar decided she had to fight back — not with a weapon, but with a camera to gather evidence of acts she calls despicable, illegal, prosecutable and also documentable. 

Scripps News’ Jason Bellini went with Zubar to North Saltivka, a densely populated residential district, home to around 300,000 people before the war. It’s a deeply disturbing, nearly abandoned wasteland now.

