Watch as K-9 returns to work after being stabbed while on duty

It's back to business for one loyal K-9, and he's already showing the force just how ready he is.

Wednesday marked the first time the police dog named Diko returned to work at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since a violent attack took him out of duty last month.

Diko was stabbed multiple times by a violent suspect on July 24 while officers tried to take the suspect into custody. The pup was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment following the attack.

The department said the K-9 had been released on Aug. 2 to his home where, until Wednesday, he had been recovering alongside his human partner since.

Then on his first day back to work, the department said he had already helped find a bad guy.

Ohio officer fired after allowing K-9 to attack surrendering suspect Ohio officer fired after allowing K-9 to attack surrendering suspect An Ohio police department has fired one of its officers after video spread of an incident involving one of its dogs attacking a suspect. LEARN MORE

"His handler, K9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again!" the department said in a post on Facebook, which also featured a video of Camacho loading Diko into the back of his car.

The suspect in Diko's stabbing is facing numerous charges now, including attempting to injure or kill a police animal. Police had found the 30-year-old male suspect after receiving a report of a stabbing and finding a victim with multiple lacerations. The suspect was found in a nearby vehicle and tried to light it on fire while police were establishing a perimeter, according to the department.