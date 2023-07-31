Watch TV free with these no-charge streaming services

Many movie and TV productions are now on pause, with writers and actors on strike. So you may be wondering if it is still worth paying all that money for a half dozen streaming services or more.

The good news is that there is a growing list of streaming services out there with plenty of content that you can watch completely free.

Like many of us, Cara Nicolas feels she pays for too many TV streams.

"I think I have seven or eight streaming services now," she said. "I watch MAX and Hulu and sometimes Netflix. We have Disney Plus too."

But now, this young advertising executive wants to cut back because the writers' strike means fewer new shows. So she is checking out some free services that offer thousands of old movies and series.

Spotify increases prices on premium subscriptions Spotify increases prices on premium subscriptions Spotify said it's implementing the price increases so it can "keep innovating." LEARN MORE

Consumer Reports recently analyzed all the free streaming services available now and suggests you may want to take a look at:

-Amazon

-Freevee

-Crackle

-Pluto TV

-Tubi TV

-Roku

Click here to read the full report.

This is heading 3

According to Consumer Reports, you won't find recently released films like Barbie or popular HBO shows, but you will get a decent variety for free. In exchange, you'll be watching more ads, according to Jim Willcox of Consumer Reports.

"You're even starting to see right now some companies promoting the fact that 'oh, we only have three ads per hour' or something like that," he said.

If you're thinking you really don't want to subscribe to another two, three, or four services, the reality is that you don't have to.

A lot of those free streaming services have a lot of the same content," Willcox said.

That means both free services, and the giants like Netflix and Hulu, have to differentiate their content while also offering affordable options.

"Clearly consumers are hitting a threshold in terms of how much money they're willing to pay each month," Willcox said.

Nicolas says those free services can keep you entertained, strike or no strike.

"There is never a shortage of content to watch," she said.