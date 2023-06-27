Watchdog report describes failures in monitoring Jeffrey Epstein

JPMorgan settles with Jeffrey Epstein victims
The lawsuits say JPMorgan provided Epstein loans, allowed him to withdraw large sums of cash from 1998 into 2013 despite knowing about his practices.
Although officials still believe Epstein died by suicide, a report found that prison officials did not follow proper procedures to prevent his death.
The Office of the Inspector General issued a report outlining the failures made in the hours and days leading up to the reported suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.
In the report, the Department of Justice watchdog blamed officials at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York for failing to properly monitor Epstein in his cell. Officials said Epstein died by suicide on Aug. 10, 2019, after facing federal charges of sex trafficking.
The report indicated the guards did not follow procedures in checking on Epstein on the night of Aug. 9, 2019. It also said that Epstein was left without a cellmate, violating a directive requiring him to have one.
The report also said that he was given extra bed linens.
The report said that officials did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes as required. The last check came around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 9, and the next check would not come until the next day at 6:30 a.m.
Although there has been speculation over Epstein's death, the report indicated there was no reason to believe he died by any means other than suicide.
"None of the MCC New York staff members we interviewed were aware of any information suggesting Epstein’s cause of death was something other than suicide. Additionally, none of the inmates we interviewed had any credible information suggesting Epstein’s cause of death was something other than suicide," the report read.
The full report is available on the Inspector General's website.
