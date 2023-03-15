watch live
Education

Students at prestigious women's college vote to accept trans men

Students at Wellesley College believe the school should be more inclusive in its application process.

The entrance to Wellesley College in Wellesley, Mass.
Charles Krupa / AP
Article by Scripps News Staff
SMS
March 15, 2023

Students at Wellesley College in Massachusetts voted in favor of allowing all transgender and nonbinary individuals to apply to the women's-only school. 

Currently, the school accepts transgender women and nonbinary individuals who "who consistently identify as women."

The ballot measure called for the school to "allow trans men and nonbinary people who were assigned male at birth to be accepted."

One of the Wellesley students who helped author the proposal said that a change of policy would better reflect what students are already experiencing on campus. 

 

For hire sign.

Using 'they/them' pronouns hurts chances of being hired, study claims

Most nonbinary Americans surveyed said being a nonbinary employee hurts their overall work experience.

LEARN MORE

“Wellesley is not currently a women’s college. You interact with students of all genders every day," Ailie Wood told The Wellesley News. "Your classmates are trans and nonbinary, your favorite events are run by trans and nonbinary students."

Despite the measure passing, the school's president notes that it's "nonbinding and will not impact any of the policies or practices." However, Paula A. Johnson stated that the school is taking steps to better acknowledge that it serves a diverse community. 

"Going forward, we will continue to advance our mission as a women’s college while acknowledging and celebrating our students’ diverse identities," she said. "We will also continue to listen to all members of our community, to ensure that all feel seen here at Wellesley.

The nonbinary flag

The long history of nonbinary identities

The nonbinary identifier is older than recent headlines might make it seem.

LEARN MORE