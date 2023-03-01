West Virginia governor signs campus carry gun legislation

West Virginia law allows concealed carry on college campuses
The bill strictly prohibits the open carry of a firearm on campus. It also prohibits guns in areas with a capacity of more than 1,000 people.LEARN MORE
A new West Virginia law will allow people with conceal carry permits to bring firearms onto campuses for public colleges and universities.
West Virginia's governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday allowing those with concealed carry permits to carry firearms onto the campuses of public colleges and universities across the state.
The state's Republican Gov. Jim Justice called it a “Proud day for me." The law is set to take effect in July 2024.
“West Virginia now joins 11 other U.S. states, including Texas and Utah, that have had this legislation for years. I’ve always said I will do everything I can to protect West Virginia's 2nd Amendment rights, and with this law, West Virginia will continue to be a national leader. I sincerely thank the legislature for passing this bill overwhelmingly and the National Rifle Association for their support,” the governor said.
The state's House of Delegates voted overwhelmingly to approve the legislation.
At the session, a lawmaker who supported the measure shared a story about the 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech when he was a state trooper.
Republican Del. Mike Honaker, said he would never forget seeing blood covering the floor of at the university, nor the sound of cell phones ringing as people frantically tried to reach loved ones who could not answer.
The bill strictly prohibits the open carry of a firearm on campus. It also prohibits guns in areas with a capacity of more than 1,000 people.LEARN MORE
Some scientists are pushing more research into early earthquake detection, while others believe we should first fix our building and alert systems.By AP
A report found that contractors for USPS were involved in at least 68 deadly crashes where 79 people were killed in the last three years.By AP
A man was arrested, accused of having a checked bag at a U.S. airport containing a compound suspected to be used in commercial grade fireworks.By AP
Colton Underwood talks about his mental health crusade on Capitol Hill.By Scripps News
80% of Parkinson's patients suffer from a symptom called "freezing of gait." It’s when people suddenly lose the ability to take a step.By Scripps News
Madagascar's dusky tetraka songbird was once feared to be gone, until conservationists spotted the bird 24 years later.By Shutterstock