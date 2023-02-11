What it costs to attend Super Bowl LVII

For months football fans live on edge, hanging on every punt pass and run with hopes of a shot at the Super Bowl.

And when their team makes it to the NFL pinnacle — it marks a milestone.

“I have never been to a Super Bowl before, I just wanted to experience it — def a bucket list thing to do,” said Douglas,” an Eagles fan.

More than 100,000 fans will descend on Phoenix to support their team and experience the football excitement.

But tickets to the game are out of budget, even for some of the biggest fans.

“We can’t afford them, they are too expensive,” said Eagles fan couple Pete and Lynette.

“Ten-thousand was my max, but $4,000 in fees is ridiculous,” they explained.

This year – the starting price of a Super Bowl ticket on Ticketmaster is roughly $5,500, but those are up there in the nosebleeds. For seats right next to the field, fans can expect to pay upwards of $20,000, or more in some cases.

Game day veteran Chet Lemon shared some tips to save some cash.

“I’ve been to 9 of the last 13 super bowls,” said Lemon. “Ticket prices typically drop closer to game day.”

Ticket prices have fluctuated as the game approaches, but if a person bought a ticket this week on Ticketmaster at a starting average of $5,500, add in airfair for $375, a hotel for three nights at $1,350, $420 for a car rental for four days and $500 for food — the average cost of attending a game from out of town is about $8,200.

Still, this year’s game is cheaper than last year in Los Angeles, when tickets averaged nearly $10,000, according to Stubhub.

But whether fans are watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off from seats in the stadium, or their couch, Super Bowl LVII will still mark a moment to celebrate for many.