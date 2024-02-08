What's at stake in Nevada's Republican caucuses?

'None of These Candidates' wins unusual Nevada Republican primary
Nevada's Republican primary ballot didn't include former President Donald Trump, who has chosen to participate in state caucuses later this week.LEARN MORE
Former President Trump is expected to sweep Nevada's Republican caucuses. It follows the state primaries, which took place on Tuesday.
Former President Donald Trump is all but guaranteed to sweep all 26 delegates that will be awarded during Nevada's Republican caucuses on Thursday.
The caucuses follow Nevada's state primary which took place on Tuesday. A law signed in 2021 by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak requires Nevada to hold primaries instead of the caucuses it has traditionally run.
But the Nevada Republican Party argued that the tradition of caucuses needed to continue because it was a more secure voting method and because it gave candidates more time to meet with supporters.
In a statement, the party said the caucuses will be the only way Republican candidates can earn delegates from the state.
Republican candidates had to choose between participating in the caucuses and participating in Tuesday's primary. Nikki Haley ran in the primary, where she came in second place behind "None of these candidates."
Former President Trump elected to appear for the caucuses. Ryan Binkley, a Republican businessman from Texas, is also appearing as a long-shot candidate. Trump is expected to win the caucuses and all of the state's delegates.
Only registered Republicans may participate in the GOP caucuses. Attendees must present a government ID to participate.
Candidates have to get at least 3.9% of the caucus vote to receive delegates.
Votes will be tallied on paper ballots at each caucus site.
