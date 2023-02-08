Super Bowl LVII stadium food gets culinary upgrade

You think football, and it's not just about the game, but also the snacks! And this year, Arizona is bringing its "A" game to Super Bowl LVII, serving up a taste you can eat or you can sip.

These NFL games last about three hours and you are bound to get hungry, so Scripps News got the low down on all the food you can get at the State Farm Stadium. There's also crafted drinks, like the Arizona Sunset Margarita and the Desert Heat with Tajin around the rim.

Scripps News also spoke with the chefs, like Lola Olivares.

"We have our carne asada tacos," she said. "Our carne asada is known because my grandfather was from Mexico. He taught me how to marinade it."

There are recipes handed down generations and with a destination.

Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: 'It was now or never' After declining to perform in the 2019 halftime show, Rihanna said the timing and circumstances this time around were right for her. LEARN MORE

Scripps News' Adi Guajardo: When fans take the first bite out of this taco, what do you want them to say?

Lola Olivares: I want to go to Mexico! I can't afford going to Mexico, but I can afford this taco.

And some tacos come with a twist.

"We made our own lobster tacos here," said executive sous chef Leo T. "It's very popular. We do a wonton wrap with it."

But these are a tease, only available for special events. So, let's check out a flavor table you can get your hands on during the game.

You can get paid $1,100 to watch Super Bowl LVII Oddspedia is offering money for any football fans who answer four questions while watching the big game. LEARN MORE

"Our first item here is our loaded fries," said corporate executive chef Otis Huemmer. "This has carnitas, pico de gallo, chorizo, white queso. This is going to be kind of your taste of Arizona, followed by our Korean fried chicken sandwich that has a kimchi slaw.

Guajardo: Why did you choose these items to have on the menu?

Huemmer: We really wanted to take some culinary innovation into our menus and make it a memorable experience for game day.

Chefs say they sought locally sources products for their recipes.