Where and why Ukraine stores $100 million of Russian missile remnants

US: Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine
Vice President Kamala Harris said the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in pursuing those crimes.LEARN MORE
War crimes cases require specificity — all the way down to presenting, in a courtroom, which missile destroyed which hospital.
Thousands of rockets, missiles and shells brought terror to Ukraine’s second largest city.
The field where their remains are stored now is unmarked for fear of attracting a Russian strike. Scripps News obscured any details that could identify its location.
The remains are meticulously collected evidence of war crimes.
Scripps News heard from prosecutor Dmytro Chubenko, who discussed the challenge of proving those crimes.
Vice President Kamala Harris said the international community has both a moral and a strategic interest in pursuing those crimes.LEARN MORE
Ukrainian combat medic Yara Chornohuz shared with Scripps News dramatic GoPro helmet cam footage, capturing her reality on the frontlines.By Scripps News
The Ukrainian resistance, backed by American-led western support, was fierce. Russia’s plans for invasion and the fall of Ukraine were shattered.By Kin Cheung / AP
A year ago Kateryna Titowa, like many of her neighbors in Hostomel, saw out her window a critical moment of the war.By Kateryna Titowa
Since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago, the United Nations has continuously taken steps to stop the violence, but none have worked.By AP
Ukrainian combat medic Yara Chornohuz shared with Scripps News dramatic GoPro helmet cam footage, capturing her reality on the frontlines.By Scripps News
A female alligator rescued from a cold lake in NYC had swallowed a four inch bathtub stopper.By Bronx Zoo