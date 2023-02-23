watch live
Where and why Ukraine stores $100 million of Russian missile remnants

War crimes cases require specificity — all the way down to presenting, in a courtroom, which missile destroyed which hospital.

Article by Jason Bellini
February 23, 2023

Thousands of rockets, missiles and shells brought terror to Ukraine’s second largest city. 

The field where their remains are stored now is unmarked for fear of attracting a Russian strike. Scripps News obscured any details that could identify its location. 

The remains are meticulously collected evidence of war crimes.

Scripps News heard from prosecutor Dmytro Chubenko, who discussed the challenge of proving those crimes. 

