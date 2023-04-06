White House on a roll with with 'EGGucation' Easter theme

As a teacher for more than 30 years, first lady Jill Biden is once again turning the White House Easter Egg Roll into an egg-ucational experience.

The first lady decided to keep the "EGGucation" theme for a second year in a row to emphasize the value of education and learning for kids. The annual Easter Egg Roll is a festive event that dates back to 1878, and this particular theme invites kids to participate in educational activities while also having fun.

NASA paid tribute to the first lady's "EGGucation" theme by sending an official White House Easter egg made of wood to the International Space Station. Astronauts will use the egg to showcase the principles of gravity, offering a unique educational opportunity for children worldwide, the White House announced.

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back more than a century But it actually got its start at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

This year’s Egg Roll festivities will also include a physical "EGGucation" zone, a reading nook, a talent show, a field trip to the farm and snacks, the White House noted.

The American Egg Board will continue its 45-year sponsorship and will be donating about 30,000 eggs that were produced by Braswell Family Farms. The American Egg Board will also present the first lady with the 46th annual commemorative egg, which is hand-painted with images of children reading.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend the egg roll Monday.

This will be the second time President Joe Biden and the first lady host the event, as the egg roll was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.