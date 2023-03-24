White powder found in parcel addressed to Manhattan DA's office

NY grand jury reportedly won't meet about Trump this week
The grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump is not expected to meet about the alleged hush money case this week.LEARN MORE
Police say a package with white powder was located in the mail room for the building that includes Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's office.
Police say a white powder was discovered in a parcel inside the mail room for the New York building that houses the office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
The location is where a grand jury has been meeting to consider evidence in a case involving former President Donald Trump.
Law enforcement sources told Fox News that a note on the package or envelope said "Alvin." The parcel was later determined to be "non-hazardous," the DA's office said.
According to reports, law enforcement responded to the scene at around noon on Friday.
As Scripps News reported this week, Trump likely won't know if he'll be handed an indictment before the weekend.
The grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump is not expected to meet about the alleged hush money case this week.LEARN MORE
The grand jury typically meets for various cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Last week Trump claimed on social media that he would be arrested by Tuesday, but that did not happen.
President Trump has announced his intention to run for president in 2024 and has various campaign stops scheduled in the weeks ahead including one in Waco, Texas.
A 20-year-old was arrested for operating a online forum where hacked personal information was allegedly being sold.
The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission decertified three officers and approved a fourth officer's decision to surrender his certification.
The court ruled the incident "was foreseeable based on an objective standard of reasonableness.”
Hundreds of people were arrested in clashes amid some the biggest protests so far against the raising of France's retirement age.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed allowing salt substitutes in more foods as part of efforts to reduce sodium consumption.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has proposed allowing salt substitutes in more foods as part of efforts to reduce sodium consumption.