Who is potential Trump prosecutor Alvin Bragg?

If Donald Trump becomes the first former president to be indicted, the first prosecutor to do it would be Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg grew up in New York's Harlem Neighborhood. He attended Harvard law school, making a career as a state and federal prosecutor.

In that career, he's overseen a wide range of cases, from ancient antiquities stolen from Egypt to prosecuting a former Trump ally Steve Bannon for money laundering, conspiracy and fraud.

In December, Bragg won a guilty verdict against two Trump companies in a criminal tax fraud scheme.

"They've now been held accountable in a court of law right here in Manhattan," Bragg said after the verdict.

Elected in 2021, Bragg is Manhattan's first Black district attorney. The 49-year-old Democrat once said that having a gun pointed at him six times before he was 21 years old gave him a unique perspective on the criminal justice system.

When he announced he would stop prosecuting non-violent crimes like resisting arrest and prostitution, critics, including the widow of murdered NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, accused Bragg of being soft on crime.

"I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA," said Dominique Luzuriaga at her husband's funeral. "I hope he's watching you speak through me right now."

More recently, Bragg has drawn the ire of former President Trump, who is now potentially facing charges over a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

On the Truth Social platform, the former president has called Bragg "a racist" on a political "witch-hunt."

In a memo first reported by Politico, Bragg told his staff that "we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York."