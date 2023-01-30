WHO says COVID remains an emergency but is in transition

Long COVID patients use experimental shot for sense of smell issues
People are traveling from around the world to a Texas center that is testing a pain medication injection as a way to treat loss of smell from COVID.LEARN MORE
The World Health Organization said there is still uncertainty in COVID-19's future, but the virus is at a "transition point."
The World Health Organization announced Monday that COVID-19 will remain a global health emergency for the next three months, noting the virus is at a "transition point."
The WHO said the virus is still causing a high number of deaths compared to other respiratory diseases. It added that there remains uncertainty with future variants, and vaccine uptake remains low in developing nations.
According to WHO data, the virus has killed 170,000 people globally in the previous eight weeks. It noted the virus killed 40,000 globally last week, with half of the deaths reported in China. China has recently lifted many of its travel restrictions.
In the United States, there has been an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The data indicates over 500 people per day have died this month from COVID-19.
Although COVID-19 remains more deadly than other similar viruses in the U.S., it is a far cry from the previous two winters, when the virus was responsible for killing thousands per day.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said COVID-19 coupled with the flu, RSV and other diseases is causing a strain on the globe's health care system.
"Vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics have been critical in preventing severe disease, saving lives and taking the pressure off health systems and health workers," he said. "But the global response remains hobbled because in too many countries, these powerful, life-saving tools are still not getting to the populations that need them most, especially older people and health workers."
People are traveling from around the world to a Texas center that is testing a pain medication injection as a way to treat loss of smell from COVID.LEARN MORE
People are traveling from around the world to a Texas center that is testing a pain medication injection as a way to treat loss of smell from COVID.By Scripps News
Pharmacists are working to get the COVID vaccine to communities that may not have easy access to a pharmacy.By Scripps News
The FDA proposed a simplified approach for future vaccination efforts, allowing most adults and children to get a once-a-year shot to combat COVID.By Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Far-right changes to Israel's government has some experts and citizens concerned for the future rule of law in the country.By Reuters / AP
Students on the Flathead Indian Reservation asked Nicole Mann questions as she was aboard the International Space Station.By NASA
Migrants moved from a Manhattan hotel to a Brooklyn shelter say it's not suitable for living, though the mayor's office say it has the same services.By AP