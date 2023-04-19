Who was just named National Teacher of the Year?

Will public school teachers get a raise?
Research from the National Education Association shows the average teacher salary in 2021 was slightly over $40,000 a year.LEARN MORE
A high school math teacher from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was just named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher, was just named the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
Peterson, an 11th grade teacher at Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been teaching at the school for 11 years, according to the Council of Chief State School Officers, a nonprofit organization that gives out the award.
"A proud immigrant of Swedish-Iranian descent, Peterson is passionate about making mathematics engaging, relevant and accessible to all students, no matter their background," the organization said.
Prior to joining the high school, Peterson, who has a master's degree in mathematics, taught for three years at the collegiate level.
Congratulations to Rebecka Peterson (@RebeckaMozdeh), the 2023 National Teacher of the Year!— CCSSO (@CCSSO) April 19, 2023
Learn more about Rebecka here: https://t.co/Hrdz3Uu1vO. @oksde @UnionSchools #NTOY23 pic.twitter.com/L9DupDyKLF
Over the next year, Peterson will work as an ambassador for students and teachers in an effort to attract new educators to the profession.
“I believe that listening to one story after another has an exponential positive impact. It is an honor to be able to share the stories of our country’s brilliant students and dedicated educators as the next National Teacher of the Year," Peterson said.
The Oklahoma teacher beat out other teachers from every state, Washington, D.C., and those who serve in the Department of Defense Education Activity. She was selected by a group of 17 individuals and education organizations.
“Rebecka is a caring and passionate educator who understands the importance of connections and providing individual supports for students, both in her math classes and beyond," the selection committee stated. "She has a deep knowledge of both education policy and teaching practices and understands that sustained change at a small scale can make a big difference for students."
Research from the National Education Association shows the average teacher salary in 2021 was slightly over $40,000 a year.LEARN MORE
In a poll by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, parents and teachers stressed the importance of math and the need for a new way to teach it.
Voters in Portland approved a plan to provide free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and double teacher pay within the next several years.
Missouri is at risk of losing services for the public, after the Republican-led House voted to cut all funding for public libraries in a state budget.
A group including U.S. citizens and intelligence officers from Russia was charged with seeking to sow discord, the Justice Department said.
A man is accused of shooting into a car full of cheerleaders in Texas after one of them had accidentally entered the wrong vehicle moments before.
The U.S. State Department has approved more assistance for Ukraine, including ammunition and anti-armor systems.