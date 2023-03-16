Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using a slur on 'The View'

ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race during a discussion on Monday's "The View" show.LEARN MORE
Goldberg apologized for saying a derogatory word that's been used to describe Romani people.
Whoopi Goldberg expressed regret for using a slur on an episode of "The View" this week.
Goldberg said a derogatory word that's been used to describe Romani people.
While discussing former President Donald Trump, Goldberg said his followers believe that "he got (expletive)" during the 2020 election.
In a video posted after the show aired, Goldberg apologized for using the word, saying she should have put more thought into her comment.
"I should've said 'cheated,' but I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry," she said.
Whoopi Goldberg has apologized for saying the Holocaust was not about race during a discussion on Monday's "The View" show.LEARN MORE
This is not the first time Goldberg's comments on the show have landed her in hot water. In February 2020, she was forced to apologize after saying the Holocaust was not about race.
"It’s about man’s inhumanity to other man," Goldberg said at the time.
The comment was condemned as ignorant by Jewish leaders.
Goldberg was suspended from the show for two weeks. It's unclear whether she will face any repercussions for this latest incident.
Barbara Walters was a heroic presence on TV, leading the way for women in news and placing the world's most prominent people in front of her audience.LEARN MORE
Baldwin's defense team challenged Andrea Reeb's appointment, calling it "unconstitutional" because she's also a New Mexico state representative.By Seth Wenig / AP
Scott Adams defended his comments about Black people, saying they were a "hate group," then said his statement was an exaggeration.By AP
The court said Kelly will serve 19 years of that sentence simultaneously with his 30-year sentence imposed last year in New York.By Amr Alfiky / AP
States with mobile betting appear to be banking bigger bucks than those that allow only in-person sports wagers.By Charles Krupa / AP
Of New York's eight dioceses, Albany is the fifth to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid accusations of sexual abuse.By J.S. Carras / The Record via AP
Homicides, accidental drug overdoses, motor vehicle accidents and suicide take much of the blame, data indicates.By Shutterstock