Why do we eat popcorn at the movies?

Eggs and bacon, peanut butter and jelly — some things just go together. There’s another culinary combo that goes way back, and there was even a jingle for it.

The movie-popcorn partnership began in the early 1900’s. Vendors sold it outside of grand movie theaters, but the mess of unpopped kernels and burnt corn fumes caused a rift between vendors and theater owners.

But winds of change were in the air during the Great Depression. Owners looked for new revenue streams and began selling the snack while leasing space to vendors.

Popcorn’s popularity surged during World War II as a sugar shortage sunk the supply of candy and other sweets.

Demand rose even more in the 70s with stovetops and home popcorn makers, and microwaves in the 80s and beyond.

A flavor that lives in homes and theaters today, as movie watching has evolved to multiple platforms while keeping it’s nostalgic relationship with popcorn.