Why is Gwyneth Paltrow being sued for a ski accident?

Gwyneth Paltrow is facing a civil suit from a 76-year-old man who claims the actress crashed into him at a Park City, Utah, ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges he sustained a brain injury and four broken ribs when Paltrow knocked him over while skiing down Bandana Run, a beginner-level hill at Deer Valley Resort.

The lawsuit claims Paltrow was skiing in an “out-of-control” manner when she crashed into Sanderson. He is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.

Gwyneth Paltrow's legal team pushes back on Utah ski accident claims Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is in court in Park City, Utah -- she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into another skier in 2016.

Paltrow filed a countersuit, claiming Sanderson was uphill from her and plowed into her from behind, causing her to sustain a “full body blow.” Paltrow claims Sanderson even apologized for the crash. Paltrow is seeking $1 in damages, plus attorney fees and costs. Judge Ashley Willcott wrote an opinion piece for Court TV which states that the $1 figure is to make a point rather than collect money.

During the first day of the trial, an acquaintance of Sanderson claimed Paltrow caused the crash. His ex-girlfriend also testified that she saw a personality change in him, and their relationship fell apart in the months after the accident.

Paltrow and her children are expected to testify in the case later this week.

No criminal charges were ever filed in the incident.

