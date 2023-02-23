Why are there so many germs in the kitchen?
Scripps News' Lauren Magarino makes a meal with the help of food experts, while they answer questions on food safety.
How many germs are around us in the kitchen? Scripps News speaks with food experts Chrysan Cronin, the director and associate professor of Public Health at Muhlenberg College; and Donald Schaffner, a distinguished professor in the Department of Food Science at Rutgers University. We find out why the place we prep our food can be a hotbed for germs.
