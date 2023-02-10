Why personal savings have hit new lows
People only saved an average of 2.9% of their disposable income in Q4. Why?
American saving rates are approaching new lows after a brief spike during the pandemic. Experts say inflation and increased costs for food, fuel and energy are depleting more of the average American household's cash.
