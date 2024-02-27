Winter storm to hit much of US, will end mild Midwest weather

When is it too cold to walk your dog?
The threshold for when it's too cold to walk your dog may differ depending on a dog's coat, size or age.LEARN MORE
Winter was put on pause for some areas of the U.S., while others like the Pacific Northwest saw powerful snowfall that tied up traffic
With temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s, the end of February is bringing an early taste of summer to the Midwest.
The weather is not typical for this time of year — usually temperatures run in the 20s and 30s in cities like Chicago and Kansas City, where the warmer weather is now helping some local businesses.
But the warmth won't last, and the colder temperatures typical to February will return with a severe storm system dumping several feet of snow, rain and wind across the country.
On Tuesday morning, the heavy snowstorm and below-freezing temperatures started overnight in Washington state, shutting down interstate 90 in both directions and leading to some school closures and delays across the region.
In Denver, the National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning Tuesday morning for parts of the metro area.
A snow squall brings sudden whiteout conditions that often last less than an hour.
The cold weather is forecast to make its way to the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms to several major cities in the Midwest and East Coast as well.
Some cities are getting an early taste of summer, others are bracing for temperatures to plunge again and plains states are wrestling with fire risk.
