With no House speaker, countless funding bills hang in the balance

How can you save on your water bill?
One tip: Look for an Energy Star label on dishwashers and washing machines.LEARN MORE
A program to help Americans keep their water from being shut off is now in danger with no House speaker in place to advance legislation.
A popular water assistance program for low-income Americans is at risk of disappearing, as lawmakers in Washington are unable to move forward with any legislation following the ousting of Republican Kevin McCarthy from his position as House speaker.
One of those programs is the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Since 2020, money from LIHWAP has helped millions of residents keep their water from being shut off.
But funding for the program is about to run dry.
One tip: Look for an Energy Star label on dishwashers and washing machines.LEARN MORE
Tiana Starks is with the nonprofit We the People of Detroit — a group that helps residents struggling with their water bills. In Detroit, up to 10% of homes lack complete access to water, and Starks says LIHWAP helps residents who fall behind.
"Now we're looking at scores of households having their water shut off," Starks told Scripps News. "Maybe 60,000 households in Detroit."
Nearly 20 million households in this country are behind on utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. Those households owe some $19.5 billion as of March.
Younger Americans were reportedly more likely to spend their money on leisure activities, travel and personal services than their older counterparts.LEARN MORE
Roslyn Ogburn is a Detroit resident who has experienced firsthand what it's like to run out of money to pay a water bill.
"To not have water in your house — when you wake up and there is nothing at your tap, to not have water to flush, to brush your teeth or drink — it starts messing with you mentally when you can't offer your children the basic things," Ogburn said.
There is some hope for people like Ogburn. Three Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have introduced the Water Access Act which would direct $500 million to keep LIHWAP funds flowing.
The program operates in all 50 states. But because the House hasn't elected a new speaker, no major legislation is moving right now.
"We remain hopeful because we know we're on the right side of this fight," Starks said.
Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have announced their intentions to run for speaker. But another name — Donald Trump — is also in the mix.
The House is expected to pick a new speaker soon, but regardless of who's leading the chamber, lawmakers have a lot to do in the next six weeks.
Scalise and Jordan announced their intentions to run for speaker less than 24 hours after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position.
Let this be your warning that ordering anchovies on a pizza ensures that at least half of those sharing it will consider the pie ruined.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to switch from a Democrat to an independent has raised questions about how it will impact Biden, Trump campaigns.
At least 11 Americans have been killed and others remain unaccounted for as the battle between Israel and Hamas continues.