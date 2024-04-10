WNBA partners with birth control drugmaker to promote access

What to know about Opill, the 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
The league said the partnership aligns with its social justice priorities of civil engagement and reproductive health advocacy.
The WNBA and makers of the over-the-counter birth control pill Opill announced a multi-year agreement on Tuesday "that focuses on building confidence, strength and health equity, all of which closely align with both organizations' core priorities."
The WNBA said that it enters the season with two main social justice priorities: civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy.
Opill's maker Perrigo recently began marketing the pill to those without a prescription. The pill has recently become available at major pharmacy chains, such as CVS and Walmart. Last year, government regulators allowed Opill to be distributed without a prescription.
"At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues," said Colie Edison, WNBA chief growth officer. "It's great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to."
The WNBA said it plans to educate millions of fans about Opill being available over-the-counter, making contraception more accessible in the U.S.
As part of those education efforts, the league and Perrigo said they plan to engage college students on campuses nationwide.
The WNBA will hold its draft April 15, with the regular season starting May 14.
