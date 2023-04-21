Woman dies after large rock is thrown at her vehicle

Authorities in Colorado are searching for the person who threw a rock at a vehicle and killed the driver.

Alexa Bartell, 20, was reportedly driving Wednesday night when someone, possibly on the side of the road, threw a large rock at her car, fatally striking the young woman, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Bartell was on her phone talking to a friend when the phone went silent. That friend then tracked her phone and drove to the location. She found her dead inside the vehicle, which was off the roadway in a field, deputies said in a news release.

“This appears to be part of an overnight crime series involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV,” deputies said in the release, adding they believe there could be more victims.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, nearly two hours after deputies released images of the vehicle they believed was connected to the case, JCSO officials said they had found the truck and identified the owner.

In a 9:52 p.m. tweet, however, the sheriff's office said the "truck of interest" and owner were not involved.

This is not the only attack authorities are investigating. They say there have been at least four other incidents within several miles of each other since April 19. Those drivers did not suffer serious injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Arvada and Westminster Police Departments, to gather more information about the series of attacks.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Denver.