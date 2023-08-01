watch live
toggle menu
Good News

Woman sets world record for largest individual breast milk donation

According to Guinness World Records, Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra donated 423 gallons of breast milk between February 20, 2015 and June 20, 2018.

Trays of breast milk
David Zalubowski/AP
By Scripps News Staff
SMS
August 1, 2023

Elisabeth Anderson-Sierra is a world record holder. 

The Aloha, Oregon, mother of three has reportedly recorded the largest donation of breast milk by an individual.

According to Guinness World Records, Anderson-Sierra donated 1,599.68 liters, or 422.59 U.S. gallons, of breast milk between February 20, 2015 and June 20, 2018. 

Anderson-Sierra has hyperlactation syndrome, a condition where an overflow of breast milk is produced.

"My body creates a lot of the hormone called prolactin and that is what drives milk production," said in an interview with Guinness World Records. 

Anderson-Sierra documents her experience as a breast pumping mother on social media. She told Guinness she's using her experience to make pumping easier for other moms. 

How long a child is breastfed could affect their test scores later on
How long a child is breastfed could affect their test scores later on

How long a child is breastfed could affect their test scores later on

The longer a child is breastfed, the better their odds at performing well academically, according to new research.

LEARN MORE

"I have been able to take my experience as a pumping mom and work with a breast pump company to further the technology to support moms on their breastfeeding journey," she said. 

Holding a world record for breast feeding was not in Anderson-Sierra's plans. However, she hopes that her story will normalize milk sharing. 

"My wife, Elizabeth, what she does with her donations, and milk production, is something that is very important towards reaching a certain goal in helping children," David Sierra said. "She puts a lot of effort and love into it, so it's something I completely and fully support."

Breast milk contains chemicals from flame retardants, study says
Breast milk contains chemicals from flame retardants, study says

Breast milk contains chemicals from flame retardants, study says

In the U.S., health officials recommend that women breastfeed their newborn exclusively for the first six months.

LEARN MORE