Spike, the new world's oldest dog, is a Chihuahua who loves Doritos
Spike, age 23, was in rough shape when Rita Kimball found him in a parking lot 13 years ago.
TobyKeith has been dethroned as the world’s oldest dog, and another chihuahua mix has taken the title. Guinness World Records has named Spike, who lives in Ohio with his “mom” Rita Kimball, the “oldest dog living.”
Spike reportedly turned 23 years old in November. Guinness, the global authority on all things record-breaking, announced the new record holder on Jan. 19.
“Say hello to the new oldest dog in the world!” Guinness World Records wrote in a Facebook post. “The record holding su-paw-star, who was 23 years and 43 days old as of 7 December 2022, stands at 9 inches (22.86 cm) tall and weighs just 12.9 pounds (5.85 kg).”
Kimball found Spike in the parking lot of a grocery store more than a decade ago and decided to take him home.
“He had been shaved up his back, had blood stains around his neck from a chain or rope, and looked pretty rough,” she told Guinness. “The clerk in the grocery told us he had been there for three days, and they were feeding him scraps.”
Kimball told Guinness that when they came back out and opened the car door to put their grandson in his car seat, Spike jumped in, too.
“It was meant to be,” she said.
His birthdate is Nov. 10, 1999, according to a vet.
“Spike’s age is based on a range of evidence, including documents from several veterinarians, who all estimated the same approximate date of birth between July and November of 1999 for Spike,” Guinness replied to a Facebook comment asking how they could be sure of his age. “This was based on his medical condition, including his teeth and eyes.”
Kimball named the pooch after a big, tough cartoon dog as a humorous contradiction to his size and demeanor.
“He is friendly, but since he’s almost blind and hard of hearing, he gets testy at times and just wants to be left alone,” Kimball told Guinness.
Spike enjoys walks, visiting the other animals on the family’s farm, his weekly bath, napping and the occasional snack. His favorite treat?
“In his early years, he loved Doritos,” Kimball told Guinness. “He liked them crunched up and would eat the cheese Doritos every time we had them.”
Pet store owner says New York law won't solve breeding issues
Legislators say banning pet stores from selling some animals will prevent inhumane breeding, but pet store owners say it will highlight other issues.By AP
Grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for avian influenza
The three bears were euthanized due to their sickness and poor condition.By Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP
Well-known ski town is in a fight over sheep and affordable housing
In one wealthy ski resort town, sheep and humans are butting heads. It’s a battle between protecting important bighorn habitat and affordable housing.By Eddie Pells / AP
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured after Denny's sign falls on their car
A spokesperson for Denny's said they are working with authorities to better understand the incident.By CNN Newswire
Section Yellow supporting sober fans at Green Bay Packers games
Section Yellow sets up near Section 112 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for fans in recovery from alcohol addiction.By Scripps News
Meditation apps to help restore calm and lower stress
Mindfulness apps that help restore your calm. Studies have shown that these practices help build our resilience to stress.By Scripps News