Writers strike continues after failure to reach agreement during talks

Striking writers and studios will meet this week to discuss restarting
This comes after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.LEARN MORE
The meeting, which did not reach a deal, was the first to happen during the three-month strike.
The strike continues for the Writers Guild of America in their standoff against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.
No agreement was reached to resume contract negotiations during talks on Friday. The meeting was an attempt to see if there was enough common ground to resume talks and marked the first time negotiators met representatives of major studios over the three-month strike.
Issues behind the strike include pay rates amid inflation, the use of smaller writing staffs for shorter seasons of television shows, and control over artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process.
"The studios have the money to pay their workers fairly and get the industry back to work," said WGA West on X.
The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have also been on strike, which has halted production on most Hollywood films and television shows.
Mattel is looking for a Chief Uno Player to test out a new version of the game.
The rapper went viral after video circulated online of her throwing a microphone at a fan.
The singer and dancer Lizzo has hired top legal defense attorney Marty Singer, who has defended other stars including Bill Cosby.
Airlines are now banning this practice, and we explore why this practice became popular.
Black unemployment in the U.S. reached a record low of 4.9% in April. While it has increased to 6%, it remains far below the historic average of 15%.
U.S. banking giant Wells Fargo confessed to creating millions of fake accounts from 2002 to 2016. Now, new troubles have come to light.