WSJ taps social media for help getting reporter home from Russian jail

The Wall Street Journal is asking the social media community for help bringing its reporter Evan Gershkovich home from Russian jail.

Gershkovich was detained March 29 during a reporting trip and remains in a Moscow prison on espionage charges. WSJ and the U.S. government deny the allegations and call for his immediate release.

WSJ has offered social media users a number of resources, including a collection of images they can upload to help in the fight to bring its reporter to freedom. The Journal is asking people to use #IStandWithEvan in their posts expressing support.

The WSJ community and beyond came together at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday in a collective push to support the cause. Journal staff members flooded social media with messages at that time to stand with their colleague. Other media organizations, journalists and users around the world echoed the efforts and used #IStandWithEvan in posts.

"Journalism is not a crime," tweeted Gershkovich's colleague Sandra Kilhof.

Can't believe it's already been a week since@WSJ reporter @evangershkovich was detained. He needs to be freed immediately, journalism is not a crime! #IStandwithEvan pic.twitter.com/mj7bMcH9XH — Sandra Kilhof (@SandraKilhof) April 5, 2023

Others on social media pointed out that Wednesday, which marked one week since Gershkovich's detainment, was also the start of Passover. Since Gershkovich is the son of Soviet-Jewish immigrants, people like colleague Sadie Gurman used social media to ask celebrating communities to save a seat for him at their Seder table.

To further raise awareness, WSJ is highlighting Gershkovich's reporting, as well as a profile of the 31-year-old reporter — all of which have been made free for readers.

The calls for freedom come as the White House readies an official "wrongfully detained" label for Gershkovich, according to WSJ, which would launch a stronger effort for his release.