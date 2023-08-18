Xbox 360 Store to shut down. How that could even impact non-gamers

A video game giveaway became a brief riot in New York City
Microsoft will shut down its Xbox 360 Store in July 2024.
Microsoft is getting ready to phase out service for the Xbox 360. The company announced that it will shut down the Xbox 360 Store in July 2024.
Once the store is shut down, users will no longer have the ability to purchase new games or download content, including TV shows and movies, from the service.
In addition, the Microsoft Movies and TV app will no longer work on Xbox 360 after July 29, 2024.
The Xbox 360 was first rolled out about 18 years ago. Since 2005, more than 85 million consoles have reportedly been purchased. The successor to the Xbox 360 is the Xbox One. It was released in 2013.
Users of the newer consoles have access to other sources to download games and content, including the Microsoft Store. That service will not be affected by the elimination of the Xbox 360 Store.
Not all is lost when the store is eliminated. Microsoft said Xbox 360 users will still be able to play games on the console. Also, TV shows and movies downloaded from the Xbox 360 Store will remain in the user's library, Microsoft said. Those programs will be viewable on the newer consoles or the Movies Anywhere app or site.
