You can buy an island for about $185,000

Pricing for bidding war: how this house got $370k over list
In a market with few homes, sellers are incorporating a new strategy to price a home extra low to get more bidders.LEARN MORE
A Scottish island is on the market, but there are some drawbacks.
A remote Scottish Island could be yours for approximately $185,000.
Barlocco Island, which is about 25 acres, is located off the southern coast of the Scottish mainland.
The uninhabited island is accessible by boat during high tide. However, you could walk or drive to the island during low tide, the listing says.
The buyer could face challenges if they want to spend an extended amount of time on the island.
There are no dwellings, buildings or services on the property. The island is considered a Site of Special Scientific Interest, meaning anyone who purchases the island could face restrictions if they want to build on it.
"Any planning opportunities should be investigated by the buyer directly with the local planning authority," the listing says.
However, the island apparently may be an enjoyable setting for nature lovers. It features a pebble beach on the western side.
There is also a flood pond that apparently provides water for livestock and wildlife during the winter months.
In a market with few homes, sellers are incorporating a new strategy to price a home extra low to get more bidders.LEARN MORE
Interested parties may want to act fast. According to The New York Times, there have been about 50 official inquiries about the island. They've reportedly come from people in various countries, including Britain, Italy, Germany and the U.S.
Real estate investing has always been a part of the housing market, but the roots of the "corporate investor" came out of the 2008 housing crisis.LEARN MORE
Homeowners, renters and drivers are now eligible for tax credits and rebates as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Join correspondent Cody LaGrow as he goes along for the ride with families embracing RV living and raising their children on the road.
A new program from Landing lets you live in a luxury apartment in a city of your choice, at low rates. But you have to be willing to move often.
Homeowners, renters and drivers are now eligible for tax credits and rebates as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Homeowners, renters and drivers are now eligible for tax credits and rebates as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Police said the shooter and victim were males, and were apparently involved in a domestic dispute.