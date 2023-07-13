Your pet could make $2,500 interning for Hill's Pet Nutrition

Meet Pearl, the world's shortest dog
The pet food company is recruiting four-legged interns to help promote the brand on social media.
If you have a new puppy or kitten at home and could use some extra cash to help take care of them, there's a new job opportunity for your four-legged friend that pays in cash, food and toys.
Hill's Pet Nutrition is looking for one puppy and one kitten to serve as interns from the brand's first-ever class of Pup-terns and Kit-terns. In return, your furry friend will receive $2,500 cash, supplies from toy brand Kong and a supply of Hill's Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten.
Job responsibilities (along with being adorable, of course) include representing Hill's with "enthusiasm and curiosity" on social media, being willing to learn new skills on the job (i.e., playing with toys) and either continuing or transitioning your pet's diet to Hill's Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten food.
If you think your puppy or kitten has what it takes, you can submit their resume on Hill's website until July 20. You will need to share your full name, a valid email address and you or your pet's Instagram handle. You'll also need to upload a photo of your pet and a "cover letter" that explains their talents, career aspirations and why they should be chosen for the job.
You must be at least 18 years old to submit your pet's resume, and puppies and kittens must be 9 months or younger to qualify. Fur-parents must also have an Instagram account, as part of the job responsibilities includes posting to social media.
There is a limit of two submissions per person or email address — one for a puppy and one for a kitten — so if you happen to have two new furry friends, they can both apply.
According to the official rules, entries will be judged based on "consistency with Hill's Pet Nutrition's mission of enriching and lengthening the special relationships between people and their pets," the social media appeal of the pet that's applying and mostly on the "eagerness" of the pet to "highlight benefits of Hill's Pet Nutrition Science Diet."
Does your puppy or kitten have what it takes to be Hill's Pup-tern or Kit-tern?
This story was originally published by Kaitlin Gates on Simplemost.com.
