2 women now dead after New York concert ended in stampede

Two women are dead after a Rochester, New York, concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.

The stampede occurred just after 11 p.m. at Main Street Armory, immediately after a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert ended.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, was provided life-saving measures by EMS, police officers and security, but succumbed to her injuries.

Belton was from Buffalo and was a city employee who worked for the Traffic Violations Agency.

One of the other victims who was taken to Strong Hospital immediately after the concert was pronounced dead Monday evening. Information about this victim has not yet been released.

A third victim remains in critical condition.

According to reports, members of the crowd heard gunshots, which caused the concertgoers to panic while exiting the venue. The crowd surged and rushed toward the exit, which is when the stampede occurred.

Officers outside the venue were eventually able to make their way inside, where they found the three female victims with significant injuries.

Seven people with injuries sustained during the stampede also arrived at local hospitals throughout the night.

The Rochester Police Department has reported it does not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed during or after the concert.

This article was written by Imani Clement for Scripps News Buffalo.