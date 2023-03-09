GloRilla concert stampede claims 3rd victim; Venue closed

2 women now dead after New York concert ended in stampede
Two women are now dead and one remains in critical condition after a Rochester, New York, concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.LEARN MORE
Rochester revoked Main Street Armory's entertainment license, while authorities investigate deaths and injuries during GloRilla's concert.
A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.
Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.
Two women are now dead and one remains in critical condition after a Rochester, New York, concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.LEARN MORE
Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.
Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.
The city revoked the venue's entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.
The armory's owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.
Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Spotify's CEO and founder Daniel Ek revealed there will be the largest update to the platform in over 10 years happening this week.By AP
Two women are now dead and one remains in critical condition after a Rochester, New York, concert ended in a stampede Sunday night.By AP
One person is dead and nine are injured after crowds at a GloRilla concert pushed toward exits following accounts of what people though was gunfire.By Chris Pizzello / AP
Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage is now 6.73%.By Ted Shaffrey/AP
Visa indicated that legal pushback was partially the reason they have paused their decision to start categorizing all purchases made at gun shops.By Seth Perlman / AP
Cartels often issue comuniques to intimidate rivals/authorities, but also to do PR work to smooth over situations that could affect their business.By STR / AP