2 teens arrested in fatal shootings at Alabama birthday party

Sister, community remember victims of Alabama birthday party shooting
Two teenagers, 16 and 17, were arrested in the shooting that left four people dead at a 16th birthday party.
Two teenagers were arrested and charged as adults for a mass shooting at a 16th birthday party in Alabama that left four people dead.
Travis McCullough, 16, and Ty Reik McCullough, 17, both of Tuskegee, were charged with four counts each of reckless murder on Wednesday.
"When you pull out a gun and start shooting people, we're going to put you in jail," Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The McCulloughs, who are reportedly brothers, are accused of killing four people and wounding more than 30 others on Saturday.
A motive for the shooting has not been established. However, the district attorney stated that the initial charges were just the "tip of the iceberg."
The four individuals who died were identified as Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17; Phil Dowdell, 18; Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19; and Corbin Holston, 23.
Dowdell was reportedly the brother of the birthday girl and died in her arms.
The exact type of gun used in the shooting has not been revealed. However, authorities said that only shell casings from handguns had been discovered.
Authorities are asking people who were at the party to come forward with any information they may have.
"We need you to come forward for these families, for these victims," Burkett said.
