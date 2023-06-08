Norfolk Southern CEO speaks about train safety, derailment recovery
Alan Howard Shaw spoke about recovery efforts in East Palestine and new safety training for first responders.LEARN MORE
A variety of new vehicles were damaged in northern Arizona when the train they were being carried on derailed.
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a freight train derailment in northern Arizona that heavily damaged 23 cars and a load of new vehicles.
Coconino County Emergency Management officials said the derailment occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday east of Williams, which is 33 miles west of Flagstaff.
Coconino County Emergency Management / AP
They said the BNSF train cars were carrying a variety of new cars, vans and trucks.
Photos from the derailment scene showed heavy damage to many vehicles and freight cars, white vans poking out of other damaged rail cars and an upside-down vehicle crushed under another freight car.
County Emergency Management officials said cleanup was already underway Thursday morning.
There was no immediate word from Texas-based BNSF Railway about the derailment.
There have been a rash of train derailments across the country in recent months, deepening concerns about rail safety in the U.S.
Alan Howard Shaw spoke about recovery efforts in East Palestine and new safety training for first responders.LEARN MORE
Jack Daniel's claimed the toy confused consumers, and tarnished its reputation as it "associates its whiskey with dog poop."
Joran van der Sloot was extradited to the United States from Peru, where he has been serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.
Formerly incarcerated people are 10 times more likely to be homeless than the general population and half as likely to get a job callback.
The ban would include the displaying of flags, armbands and clothing with "symbols that promote Nazi ideology."
Jack Daniel's claimed the toy confused consumers, and tarnished its reputation as it "associates its whiskey with dog poop."
Joran van der Sloot was extradited to the United States from Peru, where he has been serving a 28-year sentence for the murder of a Peruvian woman.