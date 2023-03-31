3 arrested in Florida gym beating of rapper 6ix9ine

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the beating of rapper 6ix9ine at a South Florida gym last week.

Rafael Medina Jr., 44, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. All were being held on robbery and battery charges, according to jail records.

Anthony Maldonado

Octavious Medina

Rafael Medina Jr.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken to a hospital on March 21 with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation involving "several individuals" at an LA Fitness, police said last week.

Video shared on social media appears to show part of the altercation. Hernandez is seen laying on the ground while two individuals continue to punch and kick him for several seconds. It then cuts to another video of Hernandez walking through the gym with blood dripping down his face.

The rapper did not have security and attempted to fight off the group of attackers but subsequently suffered several cuts to his face and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.

The 26-year-old was an up and coming rapper before his 2018 arrest on gang-related charges, in which he accepted a plea bargain and testified against his fellow gang members in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Following the testimony, Hernandez faced harsh criticism online, with many former fans calling him a "snitch."

However, it's unclear if that played a role in the recent assault, as police have yet to determine a motive.