3 arrested in Florida gym beating of rapper 6ix9ine
The 26-year-old rapper was treated for non-life-threatening injuries last week after being jumped by a group of men at a South Florida LA Fitness.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the beating of rapper 6ix9ine at a South Florida gym last week.
Rafael Medina Jr., 44, Octavious Medina, 23, and Anthony Maldonado, 25, were arrested Thursday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. All were being held on robbery and battery charges, according to jail records.
Anthony Maldonado
Octavious Medina
Rafael Medina Jr.
6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was taken to a hospital on March 21 with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation involving "several individuals" at an LA Fitness, police said last week.
Video shared on social media appears to show part of the altercation. Hernandez is seen laying on the ground while two individuals continue to punch and kick him for several seconds. It then cuts to another video of Hernandez walking through the gym with blood dripping down his face.
The rapper did not have security and attempted to fight off the group of attackers but subsequently suffered several cuts to his face and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance, his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ.
The 26-year-old was an up and coming rapper before his 2018 arrest on gang-related charges, in which he accepted a plea bargain and testified against his fellow gang members in exchange for a reduced sentence.
Following the testimony, Hernandez faced harsh criticism online, with many former fans calling him a "snitch."
However, it's unclear if that played a role in the recent assault, as police have yet to determine a motive.
Gwyneth Paltrow's defense leans on experts as ski trial nears end
Gwyneth Paltrow's defense team is expected to rest their case Thursday.
Melissa Joan Hart helps Nashville students to safety amid shooting
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she and her husband helped a class of kindergarteners cross a busy highway as they were trying to escape to safety.
Who's who on Twitter? 'Verified' impostors blur the lines
Impostors have always been a problem on social media, but some worry that Twitter's new verification process is a step in the wrong direction.
Top Stories
TikTok ban gains momentum as half of Americans favor the move
A new poll shows half of all Americans favor banning the popular social media app, while just one in five are opposed to the idea.
Louisiana man arrested for allegedly urinating in local water supply
A man is Louisiana is accused of urinating in water tanks that provided water to the Donaldsonville area.
How do we know if we're going through a recession?
As debates swirl over whether the U.S. is headed for a recession, economists and everyday Americans look to multiple measurements to decide.