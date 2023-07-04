3 dead, 8 wounded in shooting after annual community festival in Texas

5 dead, 2 boys hurt after gunman opens fire at random in Philadelphia
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.LEARN MORE
The shooting happened in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, after the annual ComoFest.
At least three people are dead and eight others are wounded after a shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.
The shooting happened just before midnight Monday in the Como neighborhood, hours after the community's annual ComoFest.
Fort Worth Police found multiple shooting victims in a parking lot when they arrived on scene. Several victims were transported by private vehicles to area hospitals, while others were transported via ambulance.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The conditions of the eight injured people at hospitals are not known.
It is believed that ten of the victims are adults and one is juvenile, police said.
An arrest has not yet been made and an investigation remains ongoing.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit at (817) 392-4330 or Crime Stoppers.
The incident follows a string of shootings over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Also on Monday night, a shooting in Philadelphia left five dead and two boys injured. Over the weekend, 30 people were shot, including two who died, at a block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Other shootings happened in Kansas and Oklahoma.
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.LEARN MORE
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.
Scripps News visited the Baltimore neighborhood where a weekend shooting killed two and left 28 others wounded.
A Latino couple believes the influencer who produced a viral video about the now-debunked kidnapping attempt made the accusations due to their race.
Lawmakers are pressuring the U.S.Department of Agriculture to go after meat companies over misleading labeling.
The male, who was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple weapons, was arrested by police.
The CDC says a significant number of people officially didn't catch COVID by 2022. But there could be some reporting errors.