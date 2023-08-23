3-year-old shot by murder suspect in standoff with police

11-year-old girl who was left home alone killed in 'brutal' attack
Police in Pasadena, Texas, said the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.LEARN MORE
A 3-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in New York.
A 3-year-old in New York was rushed to an emergency room Tuesday night after being hit by a murder suspect's stray bullet, Suffolk County police said.
Police had come to the child's apartment complex in the Long Island community of Ridge looking for 38-year-old Gary Jones, who was a suspect in the June murder of a woman.
Detectives said they were interviewing Jones' friend, who lived in the complex, when they learned the suspect himself was inside the apartment. After officials ordered everyone out of the apartment, police said Jones appeared from another room and started firing at detectives. That's when three bullets came through the wall of the neighboring apartment where the 3-year-old was, with one striking her just after 8:30 p.m.
Police in Pasadena, Texas, said the girl was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.LEARN MORE
The girl underwent surgery after quickly arriving at the hospital and was stable Wednesday, police said.
The girl's father, James Toney, told CBS News the shot went through his daughter's hand and through her stomach.
"No 3-year-old, any child, should experience anything inside their home," Toney said. "She was fresh out of the tub, dripping wet from getting out of the bath. I turned around and my daughter was standing there with blood running."
After an hours-long standoff, in which police say no officers fired their weapons and none were injured, the authorities sent a robot into the apartment, where they discovered Jones dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The weapon recovered at the scene matched the bullets used to kill the woman in June, police said.
Police said when officers arrived the vehicle was locked and the dog had allegedly been inside the car for over 20 minutes.
Rudy Giuliani is accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election.
Margaret Frances Elizabeth Sweeney is charged with three crimes, including making a false report of death or serious injury.
A tribe involved wanted to move the center to a building that would better house the centuries of priceless artifacts that it protects.
Republican candidates held their first in-person debate Wednesday.
A study showed that between 2018 and 2021, the firearm death rate rose 41.5% for children.