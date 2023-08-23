4 dead, including shooter, at bar in California

Suspect dead after standoff in Pittsburgh as police served eviction
Police said they were attempting to serve an eviction notice when someone inside of a home opened fire on officers.LEARN MORE
The shooting occurred at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.
Four people, including the shooter, were killed at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said.
The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.
Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.
Cooks Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.
Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.
A 3-year-old is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a stray bullet in New York.
Police said when officers arrived the vehicle was locked and the dog had allegedly been inside the car for over 20 minutes.
Rudy Giuliani is accused of leading Trump's push for Georgia and other states to disregard the results of the 2020 election.
A tribe involved wanted to move the center to a building that would better house the centuries of priceless artifacts that it protects.
Republican candidates held their first in-person debate Wednesday.