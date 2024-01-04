Sheriff: Multiple victims in Iowa school shooting

There were "multiple victims" of a shooting at a high school in Perry, Iowa, local authorities said on Thursday.

During an initial briefing, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante did not specify whether the victims at Perry High School were injured or if anyone had died. However, he noted that "there is no further danger to the public." Citing a law enforcement source, The Associated Press reported that the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Infante said the first officer responded within seven minutes.

Infante added that there were "very few" students and faculty inside the school at the time of the shooting because classes had not begun yet. One of the victims is a school administrator, The Associated Press reported.

Scripps News tracked two medical helicopters leaving the school. Victims were taken to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Thursday was the first day back for students after winter break.

Perry, a city of about 8,000, is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

The incident happened as the political world turns its attention to Iowa. The state will host the first contests in the 2024 presidential election. The Iowa caucuses will take place on Jan. 15.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy had a campaign event scheduled in Perry on Tuesday.

"Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning," he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.