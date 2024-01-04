Iowa student describes escaping school shooting

6th-grade student killed, 5 others wounded in Iowa school shooting
Scripps News spoke with a student who was present in the building at the time of the shooting.
A sixth-grade student was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a school in Iowa on Thursday.
Responding officers reportedly located the shooter lying on the ground with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scripps News spoke with Xavier Hibbert, a student who was present in the building at the time of the shooting.
Hibbert describes how he and his friends realized the shooting had started, and hid in a classroom as students have been trained to do.
He was able to escape the building through a second exit in the classroom, helping other students as he went.
"Life is fleeting," Hibbert said. "You kind of grasp that when you're twenty feet, at best, away from someone who could potentially put a bullet in you. So life is fleeting, and don't take anything for granted, because anything can happen."
