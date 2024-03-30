Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.LEARN MORE
The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February.
President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary.
The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them.
Biden's victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot.
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.LEARN MORE
Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party's March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates.
Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties' nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.
Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.
The lawmakers cite at least one study that says potatoes "contribute critical nutrients," amid perceived concerns they might be reclassified.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote political consultant Loren Merchan "makes money by working to 'Get Trump.'"
The estimated jackpot went up after no player won Wednesday's drawing. The game is played in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The massive architectural wonder held an Easter Vigil on Saturday ahead of its planned 2026 completion date after 142 years of construction.
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.