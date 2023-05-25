Bill requiring Ten Commandments in Texas schools fails

Why are fewer Americans religious?
Survey findings show Protestantism and Catholicism in America have seen a great drop in identification.LEARN MORE
Lawmakers in Texas failed to meet a Wednesday deadline to consider a bill that would have required all public schools to display the Ten Commandments.
A bill that would have required all Texas public schools to place the Ten Commandments in a “conspicuous place” failed to meet a Wednesday deadline for it to be considered by the House.
Senate Bill 1515 previously garnered the support of the state’s Republican-led Senate. For the bill to be reconsidered, it would have to go through the Senate again.
The bill was opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which claimed the bill violated religious freedom.
"This bill was an unconstitutional attack on our core liberties that threatened the freedom of and from religion we hold dear as Texans. It should never have gotten this close to passage,” said David Donatti, an attorney for the ACLU of Texas. “Whether trying to place the Ten Commandments in every classroom or replacing school counselors with unlicensed chaplains, certain Texas lawmakers have launched a coordinated effort to force state-sponsored religion into our public schools.”
But proponents said the bill promoted religious liberty.
“I will never stop fighting for religious liberty in Texas. Allowing the Ten Commandments and prayer back into our public schools is one step we can take to make sure that all Texans have the right to freely express their sincerely held religious beliefs,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Survey findings show Protestantism and Catholicism in America have seen a great drop in identification.LEARN MORE
The bill appeared after the Supreme Court sided with Joe Kennedy in the Kennedy v. Bremerton School District case.
Kennedy was terminated from his job as a high school football coach in Washington state for praying at football games, and on June 27, 2022, the court determined that Kennedy was praying as a private citizen rather than as a district employee.
"Religious liberty was a bedrock of America's founding. For the last several decades, expression of that liberty has been restricted. However, thanks to this recent SCOTUS opinion, those restrictions have been lifted," bill co-sponsor Texas State Sen. Phil King said.
School administrators say an investigation is underway at a Las Vegas school after its yearbook included a quote from a hate group leader.
Under Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, a parent can file a complaint about educational material that they feel is not age appropriate.
Clovis Hung plans to continue his studies as he explores several career paths, including piloting, medicine and aerospace.
In addition to feminine hygiene products, the bill also calls for the elimination of sales tax on prescription drugs, diapers and maternity clothing.
Chinese hackers reportedly tried to disrupt communications between the U.S. and its Five Eyes allies — Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K.
MacNolia Cox was one of the first Black participants in the National Spelling Bee and was among the favorites to win that year.