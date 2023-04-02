Blinken demands release of 2 Americans in rare call with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare phone call to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, demanding the release of a detained American journalist and one other American.

In the call, Blinken conveyed "grave concern" over the Kremlin’s detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained earlier this week on espionage allegations, and demanded his immediate release.

The arrest came amid bitter tensions between the West and Russia over its war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the White House issued a statement condemning the arrest.

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Blinken also demanded the release of Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive who has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on what the State Department says are "baseless" espionage charges.

In August of last year, Paul's brother David Whelan said Paul had lost 20% of his body weight, and he was very concerned about Paul's physical health.

According to the State Department, Blinken and Lavrov also discussed "the importance of creating an environment that allows diplomatic missions to carry out their work."

Last week, the White House reiterated the State Department's advise to U.S. citizens, which is to refrain from traveling to Russia, and has urged those who are already residing or traveling in Russia to leave immediately.