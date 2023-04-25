Buying concert tickets soon? Read this first

It's concert season, and when you're excited about seeing your favorite artist, you may overlook some important details, which could cost you time and money.

"The secondary ticket market is really like the Wild West," said Eric Schneiderman, the former attorney general of New York.

In addition to having tickets stolen, some buyers have also lost out to ticket bots. Ticket bots are the modern-day form of scalping and make it difficult for people to find tickets online at a reasonable price.

"I felt foolish, absolutely ridiculous for spending that much money. I'm not going to do it again," said Shari DiPaola.

Unfortunately, it can be easy to fall for ticket scams when you are excited about an upcoming event.

That’s why the Better Business Bureau has a few ways you can protect yourself when using an online reseller:

- Look for ticket resellers that protect buyers

- Buying from a reseller that also sells primary tickets adds a layer of protection

- Review the policies before making a purchase

- Buy tickets with a credit card

Ticketmaster under fire on Capitol Hill for failing to stop bots Ticketmaster called for new laws against illegal computer bots, but a Scripps News investigation found a failure to enforce laws already on the books.

"Your safest move is to buy a resale ticket from a company that already sells the primary ticket," said Herb Weisbaum with Consumers’ Checkbook.

Also, make sure that you're on the correct website, not a look-alike. Weisbaum said don't click on an ad within a web page or email, rather type the URL manually.

"If the site is unfamiliar, you want to check them out with the Better Business Bureau [or] the National Association of Ticket Brokers," he said.

However, even if you buy from the source, like Ticketmaster, you still have to be cautious.

After high prices and long wait times, Congress is looking into whether the company has too much influence on the music industry.

This story originally appeared on Scripps News Norfolk.