Campaign Legal Center Alleges Santos Misrepresented Campaign Funds

A government watchdog group is urging the Federal Election Commission to investigate Rep. George Santos for campaign finance violations.

The newly elected U.S. representative from New York has already admitted he lied about where he went to school, working on Wall Street and even being Jewish.

Now the nonpartisan watchdog group Campaign Legal Center is accusing Santos of hiding the true source of his campaign funds, misrepresenting campaign spending and using campaign funds for personal expenses.

New York's Nassau County District Attorney's Office is also investigating Santos for his false statements during his campaign to determine whether a crime was committed.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Israel wrote an article in The Atlantic about how New York's 3rd District elected Santos, even though there were some red flags — and it wasn't just one group that ignored them.