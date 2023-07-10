Capitol Police officer charged with possession of child porn

Larry Nassar reportedly stabbed multiple times at federal prison
Capitol Police Officer Jared Lemon was arrested by Maryland State Police outside of his home Monday morning.
A law enforcement officer who is responsible for protecting the U.S. Congress is charged with possessing child pornography.
Capitol Police Officer Jared Lemon was arrested by Maryland State Police outside of his home Monday morning.
According to Capitol Police, it was aware of an investigation into Lemon since last year.
"The USCP learned about the investigation in December of 2022 and immediately revoked the officer’s police powers and, while MSP was investigating the allegations, reassigned him to administrative duties where he would not interact with the public," Capitol Police said in a statement.
The 42-year-old, who has been with the agency since 2005, will be suspended from the force pending the outcome of the criminal case.
Capitol Police said it will begin an administrative investigation into Lemon's conduct following the conclusion of his criminal case.
Scripps News has reached out to the MSP for details about the investigation and is waiting to hear back.
