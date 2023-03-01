New tool gets sexually explicit images removed from internet

Texas group spreads love, awareness amid Trafficking Prevention Month
The new platform, Take It Down, allows users from around the world to submit a report to have sexually explicit images removed from the internet.
There's a new tool to combat child sexual exploitation. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children recently launched Take It Down.
The platform allows users from around the world to submit a report to have sexually explicit images of a person under the age of 18 removed from the internet.
“Having explicit content online can be scary and very traumatizing, especially for young people,” said Gavin Portnoy, vice president of communications & brand at NCMEC. “The adage of ‘you can’t take back what is already out there’ is something we want to change. The past does not define the future and help is available.”
The platform, which Meta helped fund, is free to use. People submitting entries can also remain anonymous.
Facebook, Instagram, Pornhub, Mindgeek, OnlyFans and Yubo are reportedly participating platforms that have agreed to remove the images after receiving a submission.
“We created this system because many children are facing these desperate situations,” said Michelle DeLaune, NCMEC’s president and CEO. “Our hope is that children become aware of this service, and they feel a sense of relief that tools exist to help take the images down.”
In addition to creating a submission, users can find other resources including a tipline to report child abuse and mental health services.
